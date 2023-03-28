Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

