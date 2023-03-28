InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95 on May 16th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

IHG opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Several research firms recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

