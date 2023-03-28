Linamar Co. (LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 18th

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Linamar Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE LNR opened at C$61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.14. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$77.69.

Get Linamar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.