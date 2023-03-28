Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

EARN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

