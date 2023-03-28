Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.64 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
