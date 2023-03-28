Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.