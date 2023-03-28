Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BDT opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63.

BDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

