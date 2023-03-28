WSP Global Inc. (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

WSP Global Trading Down 0.1 %

WSP opened at C$169.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$172.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.98. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$181.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.55.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

