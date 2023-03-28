Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 17th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Stories

