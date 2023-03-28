W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 170.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.