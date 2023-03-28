Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.
