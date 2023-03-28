Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

