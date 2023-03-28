Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

VET opened at C$17.47 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vermilion Energy

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.09.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

