Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.55.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
