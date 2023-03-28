Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.55.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.