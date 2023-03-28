Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AFN stock opened at C$58.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

