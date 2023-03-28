Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 14th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

PBL opened at C$22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.62. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

