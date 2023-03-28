Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $318,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,038,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.