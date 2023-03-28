2,108 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

