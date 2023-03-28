iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23,967.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,468,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
