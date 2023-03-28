iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

