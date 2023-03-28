Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 3,470 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.