CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10,432.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $5,012,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

ADBE stock opened at $373.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

