OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

