CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,909 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

