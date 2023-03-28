CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PAA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

