CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,710 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.