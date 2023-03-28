CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,564,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.