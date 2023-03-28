Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

