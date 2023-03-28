CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

