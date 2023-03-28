Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,376 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

