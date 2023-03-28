Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

