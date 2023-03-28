Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 on April 14th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 145.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.