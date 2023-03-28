Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 176.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE DEI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
