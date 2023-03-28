DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

