Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.51. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

Martinrea International Company Profile

In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

