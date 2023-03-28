ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
NYSE:ESAB opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64.
ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
