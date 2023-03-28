The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ESCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ESCT opened at GBX 154 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 122.10 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.13).

In other news, insider Daniel Burgess purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($31,453.50). Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

