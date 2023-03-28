Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 14th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Uniti Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

