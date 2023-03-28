GlobalData Plc (DATA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $7.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GlobalData Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($15.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,364.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlobalData has a 52-week low of GBX 900 ($11.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,448 ($17.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GlobalData

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.13), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,404,815.70). Also, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.10), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,046,197.32). Corporate insiders own 68.14% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

