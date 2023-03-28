DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.87 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
