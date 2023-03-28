Franchise Group, Inc. (FRGAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 14th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Franchise Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRGAP opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45.
About Franchise Group
