BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 17th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

