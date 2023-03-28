Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter worth $311,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $268,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXSL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.