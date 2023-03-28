Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Franchise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
Franchise Group Price Performance
FRG opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 521.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 387,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
