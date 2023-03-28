Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Franchise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

FRG opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 521.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 387,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.