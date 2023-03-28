Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.78 on May 12th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:TW opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.10 ($1.70). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 651.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($107,020.59). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
