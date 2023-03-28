Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.