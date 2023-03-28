B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 1st

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

