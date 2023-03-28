Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VMI opened at $310.23 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

