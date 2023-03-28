Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BADFF opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

