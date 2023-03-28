Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.

Avant Brands Company Profile

See Also

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

