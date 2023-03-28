Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.
Avant Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.