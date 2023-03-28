Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently:

3/27/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

3/8/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

