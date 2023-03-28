Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00.

2/1/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.